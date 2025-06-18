Billionaire Jeff Bezos's Venice wedding triggers citizens, invites protests
What's the story
Amazon founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos and journalist Lauren Sanchez's upcoming wedding in Venice has got the entire world buzzing.
But a certain section of young Venetians would like to be separate from the jolly bunch.
They even held a protest near Venice's Rialto Bridge last Friday.
Despite limited details about the wedding, which is speculated to cost around $10 million, protesters are determined to disrupt it.
Disruption strategy
Protesters vow to stop the wedding at various venues
The protesters have identified several potential wedding venues, including San Giorgio Maggiore and the 14th-century Misericordia.
Federica Toninello, an organizer of the protest, vowed to stop Bezos from reaching these locations.
"Bezos will never get to the Misericordia," they declared amid applause from about 300 Venetians, per CNN.
"We will block the canals, line the streets with our bodies, block the canals with inflatables, dinghies, boats."
Another speaker, Na Haby Stella Faye, urged attendees to make their opposition memorable.
Economic worries
More on the protests
The protesters also expressed their discontent over Bezos's $500 million superyacht Koru and other luxury boats expected to dock in Venice.
They complained about temporary jobs provided by such events instead of full-time employment opportunities.
The protests come as Venice grapples with overtourism, which has led to measures like a €10 day-tripper entrance fee on weekends and peak periods.
Protestors don't want their city to be reduced to a rich man's wedding spot.
Protest history
Will this wedding be as easy as others?
Historically, protests in Venice have been successful. The "No Grandi Navi" campaign against large cruise ships changed cruise itineraries, with many major lines opting for nearby ports instead of Venice.
However, not all high-profile weddings have attracted opposition. City officials reported three multi-million-dollar weddings this year without any protest.
Official response
Mayor slammed the protests
Luca Zaia, head of the Veneto region, slammed the protests as a disgrace. He said he wanted Bezos to be welcomed in Venice for bringing visibility and wealth.
Venice's mayor Luigi Brugnaro echoed these sentiments, hoping that the protests wouldn't deter Bezos and Sanchez from their plans.
"We will have to apologize to Bezos," Brugnaro told reporters on June 13.
Economic perspective
Many agree with city officials
At the Biennale of Architecture, many agreed with city officials that the wedding would be an economic boost.
Gorge Meyer from Berlin called it "ridiculous" to stop an event that would employ hundreds.
Gillian Longworth McGuire, a travel writer and tour planner in Venice, said wealthy weddings have been a part of its culture for centuries.
She added that Venice doesn't need such events to prove itself as a cultural crossroads.
The nuptials are set sometime between June 24-26.