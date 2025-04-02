Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sanchez's wedding might disrupt Venice? Mayor rubbishes claims
What's the story
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is set to marry Emmy-winning journalist Lauren Sanchez in Italy this summer.
The couple was recently seen in Venice finalizing preparations for their three-day celebrations from June 24-26.
Luca Zuin, spokesperson for the mayor of Venice, confirmed the wedding during this period.
According to reports, while the yacht will be part of the celebrations, the wedding ceremony itself will not take place on the yacht.
Media speculation
Italian media speculates about the wedding's impact on Venice
Italian media has been abuzz with the Bezos-Sanchez wedding news, sparking speculation about its effect on Venice.
Corriere della Sera, Italy's top daily, even slammed Bezos for potentially monopolizing city resources like taxis and gondolas.
However, Mayor of Venice Luigi Brugnaro brushed aside such concerns as "completely unfounded," adding that the city is working with the wedding organizers.
Brugnaro assured that only 200 guests will be present for the ceremony, adding that Venice has hosted events "with much greater impact."
Guest list
Star-studded guest list for Bezos-Sanchez wedding
Hollywood stars such as Eva Longoria, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Oprah Winfrey, Kris Jenner, and Kim Kardashian are among those rumored to be on the guest list for the Bezos-Sanchez wedding.
The "wedding of the century" has been labeled so for its grandeur.
The couple got engaged in May 2023 after dating since 2018 and going public in July 2019 after Bezos divorced his first wife, MacKenzie Scott.
Wedding details
Luxury accommodations and yacht involvement in wedding
Luxury hotels in Venice are said to be booked out for the wedding weekend. Rates start from $3,200 and can go up to $32,000!
Meanwhile, the bride has decided on an Oscar de la Renta dress for her big day, with Vogue's Anna Wintour guiding her.
Earlier, it was reported that the wedding would take place on their luxurious mega-yacht Koru. Reports have clarified it will be a part of celebrations instead of the ceremony.