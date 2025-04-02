What's the story

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is set to marry Emmy-winning journalist Lauren Sanchez in Italy this summer.

The couple was recently seen in Venice finalizing preparations for their three-day celebrations from June 24-26.

Luca Zuin, spokesperson for the mayor of Venice, confirmed the wedding during this period.

According to reports, while the yacht will be part of the celebrations, the wedding ceremony itself will not take place on the yacht.