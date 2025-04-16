What's the story

Scottish weddings are steeped in traditions that go beyond the act of tying the knot, weaving a beautiful pattern of cultural heritage.

The ceremonies are not merely about two people uniting but are also a celebration of the community and its story.

From the symbolic tartans to the raucous ceilidh dances, every element contributes to the joining of families and friends.

Here are some of these interesting customs that characterize Scottish weddings.