A look into India's extravagant wedding traditions
Indian royal weddings are a spectacle of opulence, tradition, and culture, reflecting the country's rich and vibrant heritage.
These extravagant affairs feature elaborate ceremonies, stunning decorations, and a showcase of royal fashion.
Every detail, from pre-wedding rituals to the main ceremony and post-wedding celebrations, is executed with meticulous care and unmatched grandeur.
Pre-wedding
The significance of pre-wedding rituals
Pre-wedding rituals in royal Indian weddings hold deep cultural and emotional significance.
These include the engagement (sagai), mehendi (henna application), and sangeet (musical evening), each celebrated with close family and friends.
The mehendi is especially unique, where intricate designs on the bride's hands and feet narrate tales, marking a moment of joy and tradition.
Attire
The majesty of wedding attire
The fashion at Indian royal weddings is a dazzling display of tradition and opulence.
Brides don stunning lehengas or sarees adorned with intricate gold or silver threadwork, along with magnificent jewelry pieces.
Grooms opt for stylish sherwanis or suits that harmonize with the bride's ensemble.
The selection of vibrant colors and luxurious fabrics often mirrors the family's customs and regional legacy.
Banquet
A feast for kings: The wedding banquet
The wedding banquet at a royal Indian wedding features a luxurious spread of vegetarian delicacies.
From traditional Indian fare to global cuisines, the selection is expansive, curated by world-class chefs.
Impeccable presentation and a focus on quality ensure each dish contributes to the royal experience.
This culinary extravaganza embodies the opulence of Indian royal weddings.
Decor
Decor that tells a story
The decorations at Indian royal weddings aren't just pretty - they're poetic.
Palaces or luxury hotels are transformed with flowers, lights, and custom details that make you feel like you've stepped into a dream.
Traditional motifs are blended with modern design to create a setting that's grand but also personal.
Photography
Capturing moments: Photography at royal weddings
Photography is instrumental in immortalizing the grandeur of royal weddings in India.
Renowned photographers with a knack for wedding photography are entrusted with the task of documenting every moment - from candid captures during rituals to majestic portraits amidst the splendor of royal settings.
These photographs hold immense value, as they become a part of the family's cherished memories.