Jeff-Lauren book entire Venice hotel; other guests kicked out

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his partner, Emmy-winning journalist Lauren Sanchez , are reportedly staying at the luxury Aman Venice hotel in Italy for their upcoming wedding. The couple has booked out the entire property, leading to some chaos as security personnel conducted a thorough sweep of the premises. According to Page Six, this has resulted in other guests being moved to different hotels.

Guest disruption 'Guests who'd booked...were booted once Bezos rented' An insider told Page Six that around 10-12 security personnel were seen going through the luxury hotel on Tuesday. They were reportedly checking cabinets and the courtyard area. The source described the scene in the lobby as "chaotic," with security asking guests if they were staying at the hotel. "Guests who had previously booked [at] the hotel for Wednesday night a long time in advance were booted once Bezos rented the entire space a few months ago," said an insider.

Compensation offered Displaced guests moved to other hotels The source added that the displaced guests are being moved to other hotels, including the St. Regis. "Aman is paying for their rooms in addition to comping a night of their stay and offering upgrades." However, some guests are unhappy about having to pack up and move again. The hotel has not yet responded to these reports.

Enhanced security St. Regis also has added security for wedding guests Meanwhile, the St. Regis Venice has also stepped up its security for the wedding guests. Seven Italian police officers were seen in the lobby on Tuesday afternoon, where VIP guests are staying. Witnesses reported that guests checking in were asked to wait outside while one officer was stationed at the entrance. The police presence was described as "not normal" for a hotel where rooms cost nearly $2,000 per night.