Want to set product alerts on Amazon? Follow these steps
What's the story
Setting up product alerts on the Amazon app can keep you updated about price drops and availability changes of items you are interested in.
The feature proves particularly handy for those keen on making purchases at the best possible price or not missing out on limited stock items.
Here's an easy guide to quickly set up these alerts and never miss a deal.
Installation
Download and install the Amazon app
To start, make sure you have the Amazon app installed on your Android device.
Head over to the Google Play Store, look for "Amazon," and download the official app if you don't have it already.
Once downloaded, open the app and sign in with your Amazon account credentials. This is an important step as it gives you access to all features, including product alerts.
Product search
Navigate to your desired product
After logging in, use the search bar at the top of the screen to look for the product you want to track.
Enter relevant keywords or browse through categories until you find the item you are looking for.
When found, tap on it to open its detailed page where you get other options.
Notifications setup
Enable notifications for price alerts
On the product page, look for an option like "Add to List" or something similar to track price changes.
Tap on this option and hit "Create Alert" if prompted.
Make sure notifications are enabled in your device settings, so that any updates regarding price drops or stock changes will be sent directly to your phone.
Alerts management
Manage your alerts efficiently
To manage existing alerts, head back to your account settings in the app by tapping on "Your Account."
From there, tap on "Lists" or some similar section where all tracked products are listed.
Here, you can tweak alert preferences by adding new products or removing those you don't need anymore.
Regular updates
Stay updated with regular checks
While alerts provide timely notifications of major price drops, checking the app yourself can also be beneficial.
Especially during sales events, when prices can change in a matter of seconds, doing so ensures maximum saving potential and that you don't miss out on unexpected opportunities that may come up.