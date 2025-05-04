What's the story

Apple is said to be planning a radical shift in its iPhone release strategy, according to The Information.

The tech giant plans to launch the high-end iPhone 18 Pro models along with an "Air" model in August-September 2026, delaying the launch of the standard iPhone 18 until March-April 2027.

The change is likely a result of Apple's plans for a foldable iPhone debut in 2026, alongside the iPhone 18 Pro handsets.