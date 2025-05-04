Apple will delay standard iPhone 18—to make way for foldable
What's the story
Apple is said to be planning a radical shift in its iPhone release strategy, according to The Information.
The tech giant plans to launch the high-end iPhone 18 Pro models along with an "Air" model in August-September 2026, delaying the launch of the standard iPhone 18 until March-April 2027.
The change is likely a result of Apple's plans for a foldable iPhone debut in 2026, alongside the iPhone 18 Pro handsets.
Launch details
Fall 2026 will see the launch of 4 models
The fall of 2026 will see the launch of the iPhone 18 Pro, 18 Pro Max, 18 Air, and the new foldable iPhone.
The highlight of this launch will obviously be the foldable model, which will be a major addition to Apple's current lineup.
It will sport a book-style design, featuring a 5.7-inch screen when closed and about 8.0-inch display when opened.
Ming-Chi Kuo, a well-known supply chain analyst, previously indicated that this iPhone will be 4.5mm-4.8mm thick when unfolded.
Spring release
Standard iPhone 18, 16e successor to launch in early 2027
In spring 2027, Apple intends to launch the standard iPhone 18 and a successor to the iPhone 16e (probably the iPhone 18e). This also suggests we're unlikely to see an iPhone 17e launch next year.
These budget-friendly variants will be put through manufacturing trials in India as part of Apple's plan to reduce its reliance on Chinese factories.
This will mark a major step toward diversifying the company's supply chain.
Manufacturing efficiency
New release strategy will also ease manufacturing challenges
The revised release strategy will also allow Apple to manage a lineup that now consists of six devices instead of five.
The Information suggests that this staggered launch could even cut down the number of manufacturing workers required at a time.
Overall, this change in strategy should streamline Apple's production process and improve overall efficiency.
Tech innovation
iPhone 18 Pro models may feature under-display Face ID
The iPhone 18 Pro models are said to be the first ones to sport an under-display Face ID.
The futuristic tech would place the hardware required for facial recognition under the display, with just a pinhole on the top-left corner for the front-facing camera, according to The Information.
This will significantly improve the viewing experience on the iPhones.