DRDO successfully tests high-altitude airship, boosting India's surveillance capabilities
India has successfully conducted the first-ever flight trials of a stratospheric airship platform.
The test was carried out by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Sheopur, Madhya Pradesh, where the airship flew, carrying an instrumental payload, to an altitude of 17km.
This futuristic system is expected to greatly boost India's earth observation and intelligence capabilities, along with its surveillance and reconnaissance powers.
DRDO Chairman hails successful flight trials
DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat hailed the prototype flight as a "milestone" toward realizing lighter-than-air high-altitude platform systems.
He stressed that these platforms can stay airborne for long durations at stratospheric heights.
The successful completion of this trial is viewed as a major step in India's defense capabilities.
The trial coincided with rising tensions with Pakistan over the Pahalgam terror attack.
Defence Minister lauds DRDO's achievement
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised the DRDO for the successful maiden flight trial of the stratospheric airship system.
He said this unique system will greatly enhance India's earth observation and intelligence capabilities.
Singh also noted that it puts India in a select group of nations with such indigenous capabilities, further bolstering national defense measures.
Development
Airship platform developed by ADRDE
The stratospheric airship platform was developed by the Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment, Agra.
The Ministry of Defence confirmed that data from onboard sensors has been collected and will be used to create high-fidelity simulation models for future high-altitude airship flights.
The trial team also evaluated the performance of envelope pressure control and emergency deflation systems during the flight.