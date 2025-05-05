5 advanced search filters that make shopping on Amazon easier
What's the story
If you are an avid Amazon user, you surely love the company's advanced search filters on Android devices.
The filters eliminate some of the clutter out of product searches, allowing you to find exactly what you're looking for.
However, to use them, you need to know how they work.
Here's a look at the various advanced search options on Amazon.
Price filter
Filter by price range
One of the most useful features is product filtering by price range.
Here, you can set a minimum and maximum price limit to see only those items that fall in your budget.
This is especially helpful when you have a spending limit in mind and don't want to go through products that are too expensive or too cheap.
Ratings filter
Sort by customer ratings
Amazon also lets you sort products according to customer ratings.
If you select this option, you can prioritize items with higher ratings, making sure that you see well-reviewed products first.
The filter helps you make informed purchasing decisions by bringing forward items that other customers have found satisfactory.
Brand filter
Narrow down by brand
If you are someone who prefers shopping from certain brands or comparing items from different manufacturers, Amazon's brand filter is just what you need. The feature makes it easier for brand-loyal shoppers or those who want to make comparisons between products of different brands.
Delivery filter
Specify delivery options
Amazon's delivery filter lets you set your preferred delivery options, like same-day delivery or free shipping eligibility.
Using this filter, you can ensure that only those items that match your delivery preference appear in front of you.
This is particularly helpful for urgent purchases or when you're looking to keep shipping costs low.
Category filter
Explore product categories
The category filter helps you explore different product categories in a more efficient manner.
By selecting specific categories related to your needs, you can quickly look for the kind of product you're interested in without having to sift through unrelated items.
This feature makes browsing easier and improves the overall experience of using Amazon's Android app.