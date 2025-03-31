From dress fittings to guest list: Jeff Bezos-Lauren's wedding updates
What's the story
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Emmy-winning journalist Lauren Sanchez were recently spotted at the Dolce & Gabbana boutique in Milan, Italy, for a fitting appointment.
The couple, set to marry in June, was spotted leaving the high-end store with garments in white bags.
Sanchez, 55, wore a long black leather coat, a black chic sweater, and gray pants, while Bezos, 61, donned a black shirt and navy blue jacket.
Upcoming nuptials
Bezos and Sanchez's wedding: All you need to know
The couple's impending nuptials have been called the "wedding of the century" by Sanchez's brother, Paul Sanchez.
The ceremony will reportedly be held in Italy's Venice, on their $500 million megayacht Koru, moored in the Venetian Lagoon.
To recall, Bezos proposed to Sanchez on his megayacht in May 2023 with a stunning 20-carat diamond ring, estimated to be worth around $2.5 million.
Celebrity attendees
Star-studded guest list for the wedding
Reportedly, the guest list includes A-list celebrities, from Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King to Leonardo DiCaprio, Eva Longoria, Barbra Streisand, Kim Kardashian, and Kris Jenner.
Around 200 guests are expected to attend the star-studded event.
Page Six confirmed that invites for the wedding have already been sent out.
The high-profile couple started dating in 2018 but kept a low profile till Bezos's divorce from MacKenzie Scott was finalized.