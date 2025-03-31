What's the story

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Emmy-winning journalist Lauren Sanchez were recently spotted at the Dolce & Gabbana boutique in Milan, Italy, for a fitting appointment.

The couple, set to marry in June, was spotted leaving the high-end store with garments in white bags.

Sanchez, 55, wore a long black leather coat, a black chic sweater, and gray pants, while Bezos, 61, donned a black shirt and navy blue jacket.