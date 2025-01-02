Summarize Simplifying... In short In the run-up to the Delhi elections, the BJP and AAP are locked in a war of words and posters.

AAP accuses BJP leader Parvesh Sahib Singh of vote-buying and manipulating electoral rolls, while BJP criticizes AAP's governance, highlighting unfulfilled promises.

Amidst this, both parties have released posters, with AAP depicting Kejriwal as the "Greatest of All Time" and BJP referencing a scam in their poster. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Delhi elections are around the corner

BJP, AAP engage in poster war ahead of Delhi elections

By Chanshimla Varah 01:22 pm Jan 02, 202501:22 pm

What's the story The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have upped the ante in their campaigns for the upcoming Delhi elections with a bitter exchange of allegations. The BJP started this "poster war," accusing the AAP of voter fraud. It claimed that several fraudulent voter entries were registered at a single address without the homeowner's knowledge and shared a poster of Arvind Kejriwal with the caption, "Kejriwal's new game in Delhi! Attempt to save power by rigging votes."

Counterattack

AAP retaliates with 'GOAT' poster, alleges BJP hypocrisy

The poster also icluded the caption, "Scam 2024," referencing the OTT series Scam 1992 based on stock market fraud involving Harshad Mehta. In retaliation to the BJP's accusations, the AAP released a video poster depicting Kejriwal as the "GOAT" (Greatest of All Time). The video placed Kejriwal's face on a setting imitating a scene from actor Vijay's film G.O.A.T, with a government hospital and school visible in the backdrop.

Accusations

AAP alleges BJP leader of vote-buying, manipulates electoral rolls

The AAP also accused BJP leader Parvesh Sahib Singh of distributing cash to female voters in New Delhi. Defending himself, Singh said the money was aid for destitute women through an NGO founded by his father. The AAP also alleged BJP had manipulated electoral rolls across multiple constituencies. In a letter to Rashtriya SwayamsevakSangh (RSS) head Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday, Kejriwal asked if RSS supported BJP's alleged efforts to cut votes from Dalits and slum dwellers.

Criticism

BJP counters AAP's allegations, criticizes Kejriwal's governance

Responding to these allegations, the BJP highlighted unfulfilled promises of the AAP government. BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi accused Kejriwal of neglecting critical issues like clean water, women's safety, slum rehabilitation, pollution control and cleaning of Yamuna River. "Instead of solving these problems, Kejriwal's government has done nothing," Trivedi said. He added while BJP under PM Narendra Modi has brought credibility to politics, the AAP has done the opposite.

Twitter Post

BJP's poster

Twitter Post

AAP's counter poster