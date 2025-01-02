Shivraj Chouhan writes to Atishi over non-implementation of farmers' schemes
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has written to Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, raising concerns over the plight of farmers in the national capital. In his letter, dated January 1, Chouhan slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for failing to implement central schemes for the agriculture sector. He said "political competition" shouldn't become an impediment to farmers' welfare and accused the AAP government of apathy toward agriculturists in Delhi.
Chouhan criticizes AAP's non-implementation of central schemes
Chouhan also slammed former CM Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly playing political games to gain electoral advantage. He said despite being in power for a decade, the AAP government has failed to implement "the farmer-friendly schemes of the Central Government in Delhi." Due to this, farmers missed out on benefits like nurseries, tissue culture, planting material supply and infrastructure for post-harvest management, he added.
Chouhan urges AAP government to prioritize farmers' welfare
Chouhan's letter also stressed that "farmers' welfare is the duty of all governments." He urged the AAP government to rise above party politics and take decisions in farmers' interest. Chauhan further stated that despite having previously written to the Delhi chief minister about the matter, no measures were made to remedy it. This letter comes ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, which are due in the coming months.