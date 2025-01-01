Summarize Simplifying... In short Following violent clashes in Manipur over the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes list, Congress leader Dikshit has called for the resignation of Manipur's CM Biren.

'He should resign': Congress leader Dikshit slams Manipur CM Biren

What's the story Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit has demanded the resignation of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh after the latter 'apologized' over the continuing unrest in the state. "We can understand if he tried to control the law and order situation in Manipur, but he couldn't resolve the conflict," Dikshit said. He also accused Singh of aggravating conflict between communities and taking sides, which he called "unforgivable."

Unrest in Manipur: A timeline of events

The unrest in Manipur erupted on May 3, 2023, after a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM). The rally was held to protest the Manipur High Court's recommendation to include the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes list. The decision has sparked violent clashes between various ethnic groups in the state.

Prime Minister Modi criticized for silence on Manipur issue

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence on the matter. "It took 19 months for the CM to apologize, but it is not enough. The real issue is not what the CM says, it's why the PM has remained silent for 19 months," Ramesh said. Despite extensively touring India during this time, Modi has neither visited Manipur nor reached out to its communities, he added.

CM Singh's apology and hopes for future peace

Reflecting on the crisis, Singh regretted the situation since May 3. He said, "This entire year has been very unfortunate. I apologize to the people of Manipur for the events since May 3." He admitted to the loss of lives and displacement due to the unrest. Looking forward, he hoped normalcy would return by 2025 after witnessing progress in recent months.