What's the story

India suspended water flow through Baglihar Dam on Chenab River and is looking to do the same at Kishanganga Dam on Jhelum River.

The hydroelectric dams, located in Ramban in Jammu and north Kashmir respectively, give India the right to control the timing of its water release.

The suspension of the decades-old Indus Waters Treaty came after a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that killed 26, mostly tourists.