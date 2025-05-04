What's the story

KV Rabiya, one of the prominent faces of Kerala's literacy movement and women's empowerment, died at 59.

She breathed her last at her Vellilakkad home on Sunday morning (May 4).

Though wheelchair-bound from age 14 due to polio and other health issues, Rabiya worked tirelessly to educate illiterate men and women.

She played a key role in transforming her village's living conditions with basic facilities like roads, electricity, and water supply.