What's the story

Chandigarh, Punjab, Delhi, Gujarat, and Odisha have emerged as the top performers in the 2023-24 Performing Grade Index for Districts (PGI-D), a report by the Ministry of Education has said.

The PGI-D evaluates school education performance at district levels across states and Union Territories (UTs).

Other high-performing regions include Kerala, Daman and Diu, Haryana, Goa, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan.