May 19, 202510:19 am

What's the story

A stampede-like situation at rapper Vedan's concert in Palakkad on Sunday injured 15 fans.

The concert, which took place at Kotta Maithanam, witnessed an overwhelming turnout, which led to a chaotic situation.

The police had to resort to a lathi charge to control the crowd, reports Mathrubhumi.

The venue's entry was shut down by 6:00pm due to overcrowding, but chaos soon broke out, leaving many injured.