Kerala rapper's concert turns chaotic, 15 fans hurt
What's the story
A stampede-like situation at rapper Vedan's concert in Palakkad on Sunday injured 15 fans.
The concert, which took place at Kotta Maithanam, witnessed an overwhelming turnout, which led to a chaotic situation.
The police had to resort to a lathi charge to control the crowd, reports Mathrubhumi.
The venue's entry was shut down by 6:00pm due to overcrowding, but chaos soon broke out, leaving many injured.
Increased interest
Vedan's appearance at a government function spiked interest
Earlier on the day of the concert, Vedan appeared at a government function along with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
The warm reception given to Vedan by the CM reportedly heightened public interest in the concert scheduled for later that evening.
As excitement grew, the crowd swelled rapidly. Many audience members near the stage began experiencing symptoms like dizziness and breathlessness.
Medical teams were deployed to render immediate help.
Tensions rise
A scuffle erupted between police and event organizers
The situation took a turn for the worse when a scuffle ensued between police and the event organizers.
To avoid congestion surrounding the venue, authorities sealed all gates and diverted traffic.
The injured were immediately rushed to the district hospital.
Artist profile
Who is Vedan?
Hirandas Murali, professionally known as Vedan, is a rapper and lyricist from Thrissur district in Kerala.
He garnered attention in June 2020 with his debut music video Voice of the Voiceless on YouTube.
His other releases include Bhoomi Njan Vazhunidam, a promo song from the acclaimed movie Manjummel Boys, and Maranathin Niram in No Way Out.
His 2024 work includes Kondal Vedan Song and Kisses in the Clouds. He also featured in KSHMR's album KARAM.