Senior Maoist leader Jayaram Reddy alias Chalapati, who had a ₹1 crore bounty on his head, was killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district.

A joint team of District Reserve Guard, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), CoBRA commandos of Chhattisgarh, and Special Operation Group of Odisha carried out the operation.

The operation was based on intelligence about Maoists in the Kularighat reserve forest near the Odisha border.