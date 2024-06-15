In brief Simplifying... In brief In a joint operation by various security forces, eight Maoists and one security personnel were killed in a two-day encounter in the Maoist-affected Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh.

The region, Abujhmarh, is a geographically isolated forest area known as a Maoist stronghold due to its inaccessibility and hilly terrain.

It's also an alleged hub for the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) and its military wing, the People's Liberation Guerilla Army.

Security forces kill eight Maoists in encounter

8 Maoists, one security personnel killed in Chhattisgarh encounter

By Chanshimla Varah 12:29 pm Jun 15, 202412:29 pm

What's the story Eight Maoists were killed by security forces in the isolated region of Abujhmarh, Chhattisgarh, on Saturday. The encounter also led to the unfortunate death of one security personnel and left two others injured, the police said. The prolonged gunfight took place in the Narayanpur district, involving joint forces from various local and national security units.

Operation details

Joint security forces involved in the operation

The operation was a joint effort involving forces from the Narayanpur-Kondagaon-Kanker-Dantewada District Reserve Guard (DRG), the Special Task Force (STF), and Indo-Tibetan Border Police's (ITBP) 53rd battalion. These forces were specifically deployed to combat insurgents in this Maoist-affected area. The encounter took place over two days, with a prolonged gunfight ensuing in the Narayanpur district.

Geographical challenges

Abujhmarh: A Maoist stronghold

Abujhmarh is a geographically isolated forest region spanning across the Narayanpur, Bijapur district and Dantewada districts. Covering an area of over 4000 square kilometers, it is largely inaccessible due to its hilly terrain. These conditions have allowed it to become a stronghold for Maoist activities in recent years. It is also an alleged hub of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) and its military wing, the People's Liberation Guerilla Army (PLGA), who run a parallel government in the area.