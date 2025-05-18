IMD confirms low-pressure formation over Arabian Sea, may trigger monsoon
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has confirmed that a cyclonic circulation may form over the east-central Arabian Sea off the Karnataka coast around Wednesday.
The system is expected to develop into a "monsoon vortex" in the form of a low-pressure area the following day. This will likely intensify further as it moves northward.
Monsoon advance and weather forecast
The IMD has observed that the monsoon has reached Sri Lanka, with Kerala expected to receive it soon.
For the next seven days, widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds are predicted over Kerala and Mahe, Lakshadweep, and Coastal Karnataka.
Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely in these regions for the next six days, with Telangana experiencing it for two days and Tamil Nadu for 3-4 days.
Pre-monsoon weather and global forecast models
Heavy pre-monsoon weather was observed over land on Friday and Saturday, with heavy rainfall in Assam, Meghalaya, and Madhya Maharashtra.
Hailstorms were reported in Himachal Pradesh, while a dust storm hit East Uttar Pradesh.
Global forecast models suggest that the monsoon onset may occur during this phase as per IMD's timeline.
Monsoon's progress and weather impact on land
The IMD has also said that the monsoon has advanced into more parts of the south Arabian Sea, the Maldives, and the Comorin area.
Heavy rainfall was reported in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and other regions.
The Bay of Bengal is contributing to this system with a circulation over the southeast Bay extending toward central Coastal Andhra Pradesh.