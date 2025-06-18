India's new hypersonic missile can outrange BrahMos by 3x: Report
What's the story
India is on the verge of testing a next-generation cruise missile under Project Vishnu.
The missile, called the Extended Trajectory Long Duration Hypersonic Missile (ET-LDHCM), is expected to have a range more than three times that of the BrahMos, News18 reported.
Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) using indigenous technology, it can reach speeds of Mach-8 (around 11,000km/h) and has a range of 1,500km.
Missile innovation
ET-LDHCM can carry nuclear, conventional warheads
The ET-LDHCM is equipped with a state-of-the-art scramjet engine that uses atmospheric oxygen for combustion. This allows it to achieve much higher speeds than conventional systems.
The missile can carry warheads weighing between 1,000-2,000kg and can be armed with both conventional and nuclear payloads.
Its design also enables it to fly at low altitudes, making radar detection difficult.
Strategic advantage
Missile can adapt to geographical conditions, change path mid-flight
The missile can be launched from land, air, or sea platforms, adding to its operational flexibility.
It can also adapt to geographical conditions and change its path mid-flight to inflict deep damage on enemy bases.
The ET-LDHCM is designed to withstand extreme temperatures up to 2000 degrees Celsius, making it effective under intense thermal conditions.
Global standing
India will join elite club of hypersonic missile nations
If successful, the ET-LDHCM will put India in an elite league of nations with hypersonic cruise missile technology.
So far, only Russia, the United States, and China have developed such advanced weaponry.
The missile's development comes amid rising global tensions and is expected to give India a strategic edge against Pakistan and China.
The BrahMos was reported to be used effectively during "Operation Sindoor."