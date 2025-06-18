What's the story

India is on the verge of testing a next-generation cruise missile under Project Vishnu.

The missile, called the Extended Trajectory Long Duration Hypersonic Missile (ET-LDHCM), is expected to have a range more than three times that of the BrahMos, News18 reported.

Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) using indigenous technology, it can reach speeds of Mach-8 (around 11,000km/h) and has a range of 1,500km.