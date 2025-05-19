What's the story

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and director Amit Rai have finally begun brainstorming ideas for the eagerly-awaited movie, OMG 3 (Oh My God 3), reports Pinkvilla.

Their discussions happened during Kumar's recent visit to Kerala for the shoot of his upcoming horror comedy film, Bhooth Bangla.

A source close to the development revealed that Rai shared multiple plot points with Kumar, following which there was an intense brainstorming session over the weekend.