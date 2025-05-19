Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 3' in works, scripting to begin soon
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and director Amit Rai have finally begun brainstorming ideas for the eagerly-awaited movie, OMG 3 (Oh My God 3), reports Pinkvilla.
Their discussions happened during Kumar's recent visit to Kerala for the shoot of his upcoming horror comedy film, Bhooth Bangla.
A source close to the development revealed that Rai shared multiple plot points with Kumar, following which there was an intense brainstorming session over the weekend.
Franchise extension
Kumar and Rai to continue 'OMG' franchise
The source further revealed that the duo explored several new directions for OMG 3.
"The intent is to continue with the most loved franchise, and take the third part on floors in 2026," the source added.
After their fruitful weekend, Kumar is now waiting for Rai's draft.
Keen on riding the success of OMG and OMG 2, the makers are taking their time with the script development for a quality third installment.
Production plans
'OMG 3' to begin production in 2026
If all goes well, OMG 3 is likely to go on floors in the second half of 2026, depending on how fast the script is finalized.
The cast of the film will be decided once the script is locked. Just like its predecessors, OMG 3 will also be a social dramedy set in a courtroom.
Meanwhile, Kumar will begin shooting for Priyadarshan's next thriller film, co-starring Saif Ali Khan, in August.