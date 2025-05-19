What's the story

The trailer of the upcoming movie Chidiya was unveiled on Monday, promising a heartwarming tale of dreams, community, and bravery.

The movie features Vinay Pathak, Amruta Subhash, Inaamulhaq, and child artists Svar Kamble and Ayush Pathak.

The story focuses on two brothers, Shanu and Bua, who are raised in a small Mumbai chawl. Despite the limited space, they have sky-high aspirations.