'Chidiya' trailer celebrates childhood dreams in a crowded Mumbai chawl
What's the story
The trailer of the upcoming movie Chidiya was unveiled on Monday, promising a heartwarming tale of dreams, community, and bravery.
The movie features Vinay Pathak, Amruta Subhash, Inaamulhaq, and child artists Svar Kamble and Ayush Pathak.
The story focuses on two brothers, Shanu and Bua, who are raised in a small Mumbai chawl. Despite the limited space, they have sky-high aspirations.
Here's the trailer
Plot details
'Chidiya' explores community and dreams through the badminton court
In Chidiya, Shanu and Bua take it upon themselves to convert an abandoned junkyard into a badminton court.
This idea brings their entire neighborhood together, and they set out on a journey of mischief, hope, and quiet victories.
"The beauty of Chidiya lies in its simplicity. Sometimes the most powerful stories come from the smallest, most honest moments. That's what makes this film stay with you," Pathak told IANS.
Actor's insight
Subhash emphasized truthfulness and silence in 'Chidiya'
Subhash added, "Chidiya is about dreaming big in narrow lanes. For me, it was about being fully present, no artifice, no acting tricks. Just the truth. And in this film, even silence speaks volumes."
Written and directed by Mehran Amrohi, the film's music has been composed by Shailendra Barve.
Amrohi said Chidiya's "a love letter to childhood resilience. It's about finding joy in scarcity, and how children's imagination turns even the smallest spaces into worlds of their own."
Global recognition
'Chidiya' has been honored at several international film festivals
Chidiya premiered at the Zlin International Film Festival, the largest children's film festival in the world.
Since then, the movie has won Best Film and Best Debut Director awards, and has been picked by platforms like South Asia IFF (New York), Cinekid Screening Club (Amsterdam).
Producer of Smiley Films, Faqhrul Husaini, said, "We knew Chidiya was special. It celebrates something very precious, the quiet strength of community, and the small victories."
It will release in cinemas on May 30, 2025.