First poster: Karan Tacker joins Anupam Kher's 'Tanvi The Great'
What's the story
Television and OTT actor Karan Tacker is set to play Captain Samar Raina in Anupam Kher's upcoming directorial venture, Tanvi The Great.
Kher unveiled Tacker's poster from the film on Sunday.
Tacker expressed his excitement about working with Kher, stating, "It was always my dream to have collaborated with Anupam sir in some way on celluloid."
He also praised Kher's directing style, calling him "an extremely empathetic director toward his actors."
Actor's anticipation
Tacker shared his enthusiasm for 'Tanvi the Great'
Tacker added, "I am truly humbled and grateful to be a part of such a beautiful and sensitive narrative, Tanvi The Great, I can't wait for the world to witness it."
Kher also praised Tacker's performance and said, "Karan has this unique ability to make his performances look effortless but still carry the weightage of a seasoned actor."
"You will love him in TTG!" Kher added.
Twitter Post
Here's Tacker's first look
ACTORS of TANVI THE GREAT: Happy Birthday Karan! 😍 When I watched #NeerajPandey’s ‘Special Ops’ I was deeply impressed by the presence and performance of #KaranTacker. #KhakiTheBiharChapter was equally impressive! Karan has this unique ability to make his performances look… pic.twitter.com/15ZRLyhLhh— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 11, 2025
Film details
'Tanvi The Great' boasts a star-studded cast and crew
Tanvi The Great boasts a power-packed ensemble cast with Iain Glen, Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Pallavi Joshi, and debutant Shubhangi.
Anupam Kher Studios and NFDC, in association with Lower Middle Class Corporation, produce the film.
Oscar-winner M.M. Keeravani has composed the music for the project.