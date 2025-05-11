What's the story

Television and OTT actor Karan Tacker is set to play Captain Samar Raina in Anupam Kher's upcoming directorial venture, Tanvi The Great.

Kher unveiled Tacker's poster from the film on Sunday.

Tacker expressed his excitement about working with Kher, stating, "It was always my dream to have collaborated with Anupam sir in some way on celluloid."

He also praised Kher's directing style, calling him "an extremely empathetic director toward his actors."