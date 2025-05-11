'Mahavatar Narsimha': Hombale Films announces release date with thrilling teaser
What's the story
The much-awaited film Mahavatar Narsimha will release in theaters on July 25, the makers announced on Sunday on Narsimha Jayanti.
They also unveiled a thrilling, exciting new teaser.
The film is backed by Hombale Films, known for bankrolling Kannada films, and Kleem Productions.
It marks the first of the Mahavatar series, which will delve into the stories of Lord Vishnu's different avatars.
Cinematic experience
'Mahavatar Narsimha' sets new standard for mythological storytelling
The video teaser raises the bar for mythological storytelling with its powerful background music, intriguing storyline, and stunning visuals.
Promising a unique cinematic experience for audiences, the makers said, "Come to the theaters on July 25, 2025."
"To witness the divine DARSHAN. To feel the mighty ROAR. To have an experience like never before on the big screen!"
Twitter Post
Here's the teaser
Come to the Theatres on 25th July 2025.— Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) May 11, 2025
To Witness the Divine DARSHAN.
To Feel the Mighty ROAR.
To have an Experience like never before on the Big screen!
Presenting #MahavatarNarsimhaGlimpse
🔗 https://t.co/LjNysfMHOi
LET THE ROAR AWAKEN YOUR SOUL!
🎬 Experience it. Live… pic.twitter.com/VFRCWRaOE4
Production house
Hombale Films: A leading name in Indian film industry
Hombale Films has earlier given us blockbuster pan-India titles like KGF Chapter 1 & 2, Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, and Kantara.
The studio is well-known for its emphasis on rooted stories and cultural narratives.
Directed by Ashwin Kumar, Mahavatar Narsimha is produced by Shilpaa Dhawan, Kushal Desai, and Chaitanya Desai under Kleem Productions.
Mahavatar Narsimha will be released in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam languages.