What's the story

The much-awaited film Mahavatar Narsimha will release in theaters on July 25, the makers announced on Sunday on Narsimha Jayanti.

They also unveiled a thrilling, exciting new teaser.

The film is backed by Hombale Films, known for bankrolling Kannada films, and Kleem Productions.

It marks the first of the Mahavatar series, which will delve into the stories of Lord Vishnu's different avatars.