What's the story

Renowned filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has slammed the idea of "pan-India" films, a trend that picked up after SS Rajamouli's Baahubali franchise conquered the box office.

In a recent interview with The Hindu, Kashyap said that producers are only repeating the same formula while putting in a lot of money for each film.

This, he said, often leads to box office disappointments.