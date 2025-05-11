What's the story

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's maiden production venture, Subham, released in theaters on May 9, 2025.

The movie, directed by Cinema Bandi fame Praveen Kandregula, opened to positive reviews.

The horror-comedy film is likely to start streaming on Netflix in the second week of June, after its theatrical run, per a report by Deccan Chronicle.

However, an official OTT release date is still awaited.