Where to watch Samantha-backed 'Subham' on OTT post-theatrical run
What's the story
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's maiden production venture, Subham, released in theaters on May 9, 2025.
The movie, directed by Cinema Bandi fame Praveen Kandregula, opened to positive reviews.
The horror-comedy film is likely to start streaming on Netflix in the second week of June, after its theatrical run, per a report by Deccan Chronicle.
However, an official OTT release date is still awaited.
Story
The plot of 'Subham' promises plenty of laughs
Subham narrates the tale of wives who get possessed after being driven mad by a popular TV serial.
The possession brings chaos to the husbands' lives, who can't handle this madness.
The goofy, self-aware film blends social satire with supernatural humor, and features Harshith Reddy, Gavireddy Srinivas, Charan Peri, Shriya Kontham, Shravani Lakshmi, and Shalini Kondepudi.
Statement
Prabhu's faith in the movie
Speaking about the film, Prabhu earlier said, "Subham has turned out very well. It has a solid story, and I have a lot of faith in this film."
"I've been in the industry for nearly 15 years now. With all this experience, I felt it was the right time to start a production house."
Prabhu also has a cameo in the movie.