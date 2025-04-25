When, where to watch Saif Ali Khan's 'Jewel Thief'
What's the story
The much-anticipated Hindi thriller, Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins, hit Netflix on Friday.
The film stars Saif Ali Khan as Rehan Roy, a clever thief, and Jaideep Ahlawat as Rajan Aulakh, a mafia boss.
Directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal, this stylish and suspenseful movie promises an exciting ride from start to finish.
The movie marks Khan's first collaboration with Netflix since 2018's Sacred Games.
Any person with a Netflix subscription will be able to catch Jewel Thief.
Ensemble
'Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins' features stellar cast
The film also features Nikita Dutta as Farah, who has stolen Roy's heart, and Kunal Kapoor as Vikram Patel, a dedicated investigator.
The official synopsis calls Jewel Thief a "high-octane battle of wits and wills," where Roy hatches a diamond heist to outwit his sadistic nemesis, Aulakh.
The storyline centers on Aulakh employing Roy to steal the African Red Sun, a ₹500 crore jewel.
Plot
'Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins' is produced by Marflix Pictures
While the film starts as a heist, it soon becomes a dangerous game of survival for Roy when both sides fail to come to an agreement.
The race for the African Red Sun jewel results in changing loyalties and blurred intentions, ending in an exhilarating chase.
The movie is produced by Marflix Pictures and is their first joint venture with Netflix.
So, what are you waiting for? Head over to Netflix right now!