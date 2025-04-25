What's the story

The much-anticipated Hindi thriller, Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins, hit Netflix on Friday.

The film stars Saif Ali Khan as Rehan Roy, a clever thief, and Jaideep Ahlawat as Rajan Aulakh, a mafia boss.

Directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal, this stylish and suspenseful movie promises an exciting ride from start to finish.

The movie marks Khan's first collaboration with Netflix since 2018's Sacred Games.

Any person with a Netflix subscription will be able to catch Jewel Thief.