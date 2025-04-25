What's the story

R&B artist Kehlani was scheduled to perform at Cornell University's Slope Day event on May 7. However, it has been canceled due to her perceived "antisemitic, anti-Israel sentiments."

Cornell President Michael I Kotlikoff, in a statement, said that her booking had "injected division and discord" into the university community.

He acknowledged that this decision might be welcomed by some and criticized by others, but he believed it was necessary to ensure community and safety at this high-profile event.