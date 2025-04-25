Kehlani dropped from Cornell event over pro-Palestine comments
What's the story
R&B artist Kehlani was scheduled to perform at Cornell University's Slope Day event on May 7. However, it has been canceled due to her perceived "antisemitic, anti-Israel sentiments."
Cornell President Michael I Kotlikoff, in a statement, said that her booking had "injected division and discord" into the university community.
He acknowledged that this decision might be welcomed by some and criticized by others, but he believed it was necessary to ensure community and safety at this high-profile event.
Artist's stance
Kehlani has been a vocal supporter of Palestine
Kehlani has openly supported Palestine, a move that has been criticized in some quarters.
In the music video for her 2024 song Next 2 U, she was seen in front of Palestinian flags and a suit made from keffiyeh scarf material.
The video also featured the phrase "long live the intifada" at the beginning, a term that refers to a slogan frequently heard during protests related to the Israel-Gaza conflict.
Artist's actions
Kehlani's controversial remarks and actions
In an Instagram post announcing Next 2 U, Kehlani quoted US artist-activist Toni Cade Bambara's saying, "the role of the artist is to make the revolution irresistible," and voiced her anxiety over releasing the song amid such a time.
A T-shirt made in Palestine was sold along with the song to raise funds for the aid organization Operation Olive Branch.
Further, in a May 2024 video, she slammed some of her music peers for their silence on the Israel-Palestine war.