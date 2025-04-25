What's the story

The much-loved Malayalam movie Chotta Mumbai, starring superstar Mohanlal, is streaming on Sun NXT.

The Anwar Rasheed directorial, which was released in 2007, is also set to get a re-release in theaters on May 21, 2025.

The story follows Vasco da Gama, a free-spirited gang leader of Fort Kochi, and his friends as they face a host of challenges.

Before the big-screen comeback, go rewatch the iconic film on OTT.