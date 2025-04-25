Watch Mohanlal's 'Chotta Mumbai' on Sun NXT before its rerelease
What's the story
The much-loved Malayalam movie Chotta Mumbai, starring superstar Mohanlal, is streaming on Sun NXT.
The Anwar Rasheed directorial, which was released in 2007, is also set to get a re-release in theaters on May 21, 2025.
The story follows Vasco da Gama, a free-spirited gang leader of Fort Kochi, and his friends as they face a host of challenges.
Before the big-screen comeback, go rewatch the iconic film on OTT.
Film synopsis
'Chotta Mumbai': An action comedy with a twist
Chotta Mumbai is about Vasco da Gama, fondly called Thala by his buddies. The gang is busy running petty scams in the area.
But things spiral out of control when they fall into a visa scam and lose all their money.
Hoping to get out of his financial mess, Vasco secretly mortgages his house, setting off a chain of events that endangers him and his friends' lives.
Behind the scenes
'Chotta Mumbai' cast and crew details
Chotta Mumbai also stars Kalabhavan Mani in the role of the main antagonist, CI Nadesan.
Siddique, Jagathy Sreekumar, Indrajith Sukumaran, Manikuttan, Bijukuttan, Bhavana, Sai Kumar, and Vinayakan make up the star-studded cast.
Maniyanpilla Raju, Ajayachandran Nair and Raghuchandran Nair have produced the film.
Fans of Mohanlal and Malayalam cinema surely aren't able to wait to see this action-comedy film back on the silver screen.