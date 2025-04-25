Vikrant Massey to play Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in 'White'
What's the story
In an exciting development, Vikrant Massey has been confirmed to play Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in the upcoming international thriller, White.
The film is a collaboration of ace filmmaker Siddharth Anand and renowned producer Mahaveer Jain, reports Pinkvilla.
The project is in the pre-production stage and will go on floors in July, with preparations already underway in Colombia.
Film focus
'White' to highlight Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's role in peace-building
White will tell the largely untold story of how Sri Sri Ravi Shankar played a crucial role in ending Colombia's brutal 52-year-long civil war.
The film aims to shed light on the significant role ancient Indian wisdom played in this historic peace-building effort.
The source added, "The film brings lesser known story of peace and humanity on the big screen."
Global reach
'White' to target global audience with multiple language releases
Targeting a global cinema-going audience, White will be produced in Hindi, English, and Spanish. The makers also plan to dub the film in various other international languages.
"Vikrant Massey will undergo a remarkable transformation for his part in White and has already started his process for the same. He has also met Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, and is imbibing his body language in real life," the source added.
The makers are aiming for a 2026 release.