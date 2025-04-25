What's the story

The Allu Arjun-Atlee action entertainer has reportedly finalized its female lead.

According to Peeping Moon, Mrunal Thakur will star opposite Arjun in Sun Pictures's high-budget project, tentatively titled AA22xA6.

Set in a parallel universe, the film is a high-concept action saga and marks Arjun's first-ever double role in his career.

Thakur recently did a look test at a Mumbai studio for the part. This project will be her fifth in Telugu cinema.