Mrunal Thakur joins Allu Arjun in action-packed 'AA22xA6'
What's the story
The Allu Arjun-Atlee action entertainer has reportedly finalized its female lead.
According to Peeping Moon, Mrunal Thakur will star opposite Arjun in Sun Pictures's high-budget project, tentatively titled AA22xA6.
Set in a parallel universe, the film is a high-concept action saga and marks Arjun's first-ever double role in his career.
Thakur recently did a look test at a Mumbai studio for the part. This project will be her fifth in Telugu cinema.
Casting details
Thakur's new look and potential co-stars
Thakur is said to be sporting a look different from all of her previous South Indian film appearances.
Deepika Padukone and Janhvi Kapoor are being considered for other female lead roles. While Kapoor is reportedly close to finalizing her part, negotiations with Padukone are still ongoing.
Thakur's upcoming projects include Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2, David Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Maddock Films's Pooja Meri Jaan, and Adivi Sesh's Dacoit: A Love Story.
Production details
'AA22xA6': A VFX-driven action spectacle
AA22xA6 is envisioned as a high-concept, VFX-driven action spectacle. Leading special effects companies from Los Angeles have been roped in to create the film's ambitious visual palette.
Pre-production has already begun, with shooting expected to start around August-September.
"This is the film I have always dreamed of making... It's taken years of quiet work to shape the screenplay into something I truly believe in," said Atlee about the project.