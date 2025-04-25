'Ground Zero' review: Emraan Hashmi's timely drama is raw, gritty
What's the story
Ground Zero focuses on the celebrated BSF officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, who spearheaded the 2003 operation in which Jaish-e-Mohammed 's notorious terrorist Ghazi Baba was killed.
Backed by Excel Entertainment and led by a dependable Emraan Hashmi, the gritty movie makes you (purposely) uncomfortable with its raw depiction of the war field.
It's directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar.
Story
Follows a lionhearted officer and his jaw-dropping mission
The film follows Dubey, played by Hashmi, who is hunting terrorists and militants in Kashmir, putting his own life on the line.
After the 2001 Parliament Attack, his hunt for Ghazi Baba, the terror attack's mastermind, intensifies, and he goes beyond the call of duty to nab the ruthless terrorist.
Sai Tamhankar plays his wife, while Zoya Hussain essays an intelligence officer.
#1
Doesn't waste precious time on needless diversions
The disclaimer tells us that the film is a work of fiction based on true events, and creative liberties have been taken.
From the get-go, Ground Zero is certain about the path it wants to take, and doesn't engage in needless fluff or frills.
Hashmi is instantly believable as a courageous and dutiful officer who won't think twice before sacrificing himself for his nation.
#2
Pays homage to real-life heroes
The climax, though a bit overstretched, concludes the film effectively and is one of the film's strongest sequences.
Also equally thrilling is a chase right before the interval, which effortlessly hooks you in and doesn't let you go.
On a deeper, thematic level, the film celebrates the real heroes around us, imploring us to recognize, respect, and honor them.
#3
The film largely avoids mistakes of films in same genre
There is no needless, chest-thumping jingoism in the film at any point, and it deals with very real, pestering issues in Kashmir.
A sub-plot, showing a young man being radicalized against the nation, is particularly laudable and hard-hitting.
I also liked how the film does not go all-out while introducing the "hero."
No slow-motion walks, no unnecessary, long build-ups.
#4
Negatives: Doesn't realize its true potential
However, Ground Zero stops short of becoming an exemplary war film because it's underwritten.
There is no other memorable character apart from Dubey, and Tamhankar gets no meaty scenes or dialogues.
Hussain enters and exits the frame randomly, and her character, which should have been instantly impactful, fails to stay with you.
Moreover, though Mukesh Tiwari tries, he looks miscast as Dubey's senior.
#5
Struggles to maintain a consistent pace
Ground Zero is also bogged down by its lack of consistency, and the pace is jarringly uneven.
Some not-so-important sequences are needlessly drawn out, while others are cut short before they can properly bloom.
Additionally, the lack of a formidable antagonist also hurts the film severely, and you can sense that this well-intentioned film doesn't have the strongest writing.
Verdict
Hashmi's craft keeps you watching; 3/5 stars
Ground Zero is successful in demonstrating the state of terror and uncertainty that has ruled Kashmir for decades.
It achieves so by focusing on the central protagonist and steering clear of a narrative saddled with clichéd tropes.
I wish it were better written and had more moving characters, but it still largely works due to its patriotic fervor and Hashmi's one-man show.
3/5 stars.