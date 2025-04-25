The film follows Dubey, played by Hashmi, who is hunting terrorists and militants in Kashmir, putting his own life on the line.

After the 2001 Parliament Attack, his hunt for Ghazi Baba, the terror attack's mastermind, intensifies, and he goes beyond the call of duty to nab the ruthless terrorist.

Sai Tamhankar plays his wife, while Zoya Hussain essays an intelligence officer.