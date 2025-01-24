What's the story

Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani's Sky Force is a decent attempt at celebrating soldiers' unimaginable valor.

Largely devoid of frills or unnecessary scenes, it stays on track mostly and its leads Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya remain at the front and center.

However, the film is also marred by some flaws, and despite the honest intent, not everything hits the mark.