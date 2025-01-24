What's the story

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has shared the first behind-the-scenes photo from the set of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

The image shows Milly Alcock as Supergirl, sitting with her back to the camera on a chair with the House of El symbol. The set is illuminated with neon lights, hinting at an alien bar setting.

Filming for the much-anticipated project started on January 13 in London and will continue until May.