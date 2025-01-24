First look at DC's 'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow' out now!
What's the story
DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has shared the first behind-the-scenes photo from the set of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.
The image shows Milly Alcock as Supergirl, sitting with her back to the camera on a chair with the House of El symbol. The set is illuminated with neon lights, hinting at an alien bar setting.
Filming for the much-anticipated project started on January 13 in London and will continue until May.
Director's delight
Gunn took to social media to share his excitement for the project.
He wrote, "Thrilled to see cameras roll at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden on Supergirl, with Craig Gillespie at the helm and the phenomenal Milly Alcock as our Kara Zor-El."
He added that Gillespie brings an incredible sensibility to this story and Alcock perfectly embodies the unique Supergirl envisioned by Tom King, Bilquis Evely, and Ana Nogueira.
Casting details
'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow' boasts a star-studded cast
The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast.
Along with Alcock, Eve Ridley will play Ruthye Marye Knoll, a young alien woman who seeks Supergirl's help to find her father's killer.
Matthias Schoenaerts has been cast as Krem of the Yellow Hills, the man they're chasing. David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham will play Supergirl's parents, Zor-El and Alura, respectively.
Jason Momoa will play Lobo, while Krypto the dog is also expected to appear in the movie.
Character evolution
'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow' presents a darker Supergirl
Previously, Gunn hinted that this version of Supergirl will be darker and more intense than what fans are used to. He said, "She is not exactly the Supergirl we're used to seeing."
This version of Kara Zor-El has seen Krypton's destruction, making her tougher.
Alcock, who is known for her role in HBO's House of the Dragon, plays this iconic superhero.