Angelina's 'Maria' ignored by Oscars: Is Hollywood 'Team Brad'
What's the story
Angelina Jolie, who made a stellar acting comeback with the biopic Maria, is reportedly "devastated" after being snubbed for an Oscar nomination.
Despite her commitment to the character of Maria Callas—months of singing lessons, making the character's pain her own—Jolie wasn't acknowledged by either the SAG Awards or The Academy.
The disappointment comes despite a Golden Globe nomination for her performance.
And, ex-husband Brad Pitt's influence might have played a part.
Unrewarded efforts
Jolie's extensive promotional efforts for 'Maria' went unnoticed
A senior awards source told Page Six, "Angelina will be devastated...look at all the press she did for the film—she wanted to get nominated."
"She did Jimmy Fallon, her first late-night show in over a decade. She even went to the Gotham Awards. She did all these magazine covers."
Another Hollywood awards expert echoed these sentiments, stating the Oscars snub "wasn't great for Angelina—or Netflix [which produced the film]."
Divorce impact
'Hollywood is Team Brad': Insider on Jolie's Oscars snub
A movie insider hinted Jolie's Oscars snub could be related to her very public divorce from Pitt.
The insider said, "This just shows that Hollywood is Team Brad." "The Globes showed that the foreign press loves her, but that's not Hollywood. Nobody was going to go against Brad and give Angelina a vote...people just love Brad."
This speculation comes after Jolie and Pitt finally settled their bitter divorce in December after eight years of intense legal battles.
Past recognition
Jolie's previous Oscars history and personal journey in 'Maria'
Notably, Jolie has been honored by The Academy before, winning a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for Girl, Interrupted in 2000. She was also nominated in the Best Actress category for Changeling (2008) and was awarded the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award in 2013.
In Maria, Jolie's sons Maddox (23) and Pax (21) served as production assistants.
The film did get one Oscar nomination for Best Cinematography for Edward Lachman.