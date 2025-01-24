What's the story

Angelina Jolie, who made a stellar acting comeback with the biopic Maria, is reportedly "devastated" after being snubbed for an Oscar nomination.

Despite her commitment to the character of Maria Callas—months of singing lessons, making the character's pain her own—Jolie wasn't acknowledged by either the SAG Awards or The Academy.

The disappointment comes despite a Golden Globe nomination for her performance.

And, ex-husband Brad Pitt's influence might have played a part.