At 99, Dick Van Dyke hits gym 3-days a week!
What's the story
Dick Van Dyke, the beloved star of Mary Poppins and The Dick Van Dyke Show, credits his incredible health at 99 to regular gym workouts.
Speaking on the Where Everybody Knows Your Name podcast recently, he revealed that he works out three days a week.
"I get down and do a lot of stretching and yoga," he said, adding that he uses various workout machines.
Fitness routine
Van Dyke's active lifestyle: A secret to his vitality
Van Dyke thinks his active lifestyle could be the secret to his vitality, making him different from others in his age group.
He was spotted leaving the gym with his wife, Arlene Silver, on the eve of his 98th birthday in 2023.
Though he jokingly said he "hates" working out and it's Silver who pushes him, there's no denying regular exercise has helped Van Dyke immensely.
Birthday plans
Van Dyke's anticipation for his 100th birthday celebration
On the same podcast, Van Dyke also shared his excitement about turning 100 on December 13, 2025. He intends to celebrate the milestone with a "big party," a stark contrast to the low-key affair he had for his 99th birthday.
During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live last month, he had humorously said he was "very old," even joking about having occasional dementia.
Family background
A glimpse into Van Dyke's personal life
Van Dyke is a father to four children: Christian (74), Barry (73), Stacy (69), and Carrie Beth (62).
He had the kids with his late ex-wife Margie Willett, whom he was married to from 1948 to 1984.
After Willett died in 2008, Van Dyke remarried makeup artist Silver in 2012.
Work-wise, Van Dyke—who rose to fame with The Dick Van Dyke Show (1961-1966)—made guest appearances in shows like Diagnosis: Murder and films like Mary Poppins Returns (2018).