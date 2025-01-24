What's the story

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav's father, Naurang Yadav, passed away in Delhi on Friday.

The news comes just a day after the actor returned to the capital city from Thailand.

While the cause of Naurang's death hasn't been revealed yet, he was reportedly admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at the time of his demise.

It's reported that he has been feeling unwell for the past few days.

May he rest in peace.