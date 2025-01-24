Rajpal Yadav's father dies in Delhi following reported illness
What's the story
Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav's father, Naurang Yadav, passed away in Delhi on Friday.
The news comes just a day after the actor returned to the capital city from Thailand.
While the cause of Naurang's death hasn't been revealed yet, he was reportedly admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at the time of his demise.
It's reported that he has been feeling unwell for the past few days.
May he rest in peace.
Threat details
Yadav and colleagues received death threats
In a separate incident, Yadav and several other actors including Kapil Sharma, Remo D'Souza, and Sugandha Mishra were reportedly threatened through email last December.
The threat came from Pakistan under the alias "Bishnu" and the ID "Don." The email warned of an attack on Sharma's team as their show was sponsored by Salman Khan.
Subsequently, Yadav's wife Radha filed a police complaint at Amboli Police Station in Mumbai.
Yadav's response
'I have informed both the cybercrime department and the police...'
Responding to the threats, Yadav released an audio statement saying, "I have informed both the cybercrime department and the police, and after that, I haven't spoken to anyone."
Further, he added, "In fact, it's not my job to talk about this incident when I don't know anything about it."
On the professional front, Yadav was last seen in Baby John, directed by Kalees. The movie featured Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh in lead roles.