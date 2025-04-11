Love 'You'? Netflix's 'The Gardener' should be your next binge
What's the story
Netflix is ready with its upcoming romantic thriller, The Gardener.
Imagine smash hit You, but instead of a serial killer, our protagonist is a contract killer who falls in love with a victim.
Sounds interesting, right?
Created by Miguel Saez Carral, the six-episode limited series will premiere on Friday, April 11.
The Spanish show features Alvaro Rico, Cecilia Suarez, and Catalina Sopelana.
The Gardener was primarily filmed in Pontevedra, with additional scenes shot in Toledo and Madrid.
Plot
'The Gardener' plot and production details
The Gardener narrates the story of a man, Elmer, who can't feel emotions after an accident, and his controlling mother, La China Jurado.
Set in a garden center that doubles as an underground murder-for-hire business, Elmer falls in love with a nursery school teacher, Violeta, while planning her murder.
The show is produced by DLO Producciones and directed by Mikel Rueda and Rafa Montesinos.
Production company
DLO Producciones: A pillar of Spanish audiovisual industry
Through the six episodes, we will see Elmer trying to save Violeta as his mother relentlessly tries to kill her.
Founded by Jose Manuel Lorenzo in 2011, DLO Producciones is one of the most important players in the Spanish audiovisual industry.
Owned by the Banijay Group since 2013, the company is known for its successful fiction projects like La caza. Monteperdido, Senor, dame pasion, and Los Japon.
The Gardener is among its latest creations for Netflix.