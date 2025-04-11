What's the story

Netflix is ready with its upcoming romantic thriller, The Gardener.

Imagine smash hit You, but instead of a serial killer, our protagonist is a contract killer who falls in love with a victim.

Sounds interesting, right?

Created by Miguel Saez Carral, the six-episode limited series will premiere on Friday, April 11.

The Spanish show features Alvaro Rico, Cecilia Suarez, and Catalina Sopelana.

The Gardener was primarily filmed in Pontevedra, with additional scenes shot in Toledo and Madrid.