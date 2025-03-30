'Bad Thoughts': What to expect from Tom Segura's Netflix series
What's the story
Netflix has released the first teaser for its upcoming dark comedy series Bad Thoughts, which stars stand-up comedian, Tom Segura.
The teaser for the series, which is set to premiere on May 13, was debuted at Segura's sold-out show at Madison Square Garden.
Segura is not just the face of the show but also its creator, director, and executive producer.
Series concept
'Bad Thoughts' blends 'Black Mirror' and 'The Twilight Zone'
Described as a combination of Black Mirror and The Twilight Zone, Bad Thoughts promises to deliver a unique blend of humor and horror.
The teaser gives a glimpse into an alternate universe filled with alien invasions, black ops snipers, radicalized elementary schoolers, and more.
The series will consist of six episodes, directed by Rami Hachache, Jeremy Konner, and Segura.
Behind the scenes
Segura's role in 'Bad Thoughts'
Along with his on-screen presence, Segura is also the narrator of Bad Thoughts.
The show will lead audiences through a series of vignettes in every episode, highlighting Segura's distinctive sense of humor.
This is Segura's first scripted series for Netflix after five stand-up specials for the streaming giant.
Production details
'Bad Thoughts' production team and Emmy submission
The production team for Bad Thoughts includes Segura, Konner, Ryan Hall, Molly Mandel, Craig Gerara, and Matthew Zinman.
The series is produced under Segura's Your Mom's House banner, named after his hit comedy podcast co-hosted with his wife, comedian Christina Pazsitzky.
Netflix has confirmed that it will submit Bad Thoughts for consideration in the outstanding short-form comedy, drama, or variety series category at the upcoming Emmys.
So, expectations are high!