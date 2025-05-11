What's the story

Farhan Akhtar, the director of the iconic movie Dil Chahta Hai, recently revealed that Aamir Khan had two specific conditions before he agreed to star in the memorable film.

Speaking at the Waves Summit 2025, the director revealed that Khan wanted to play the role of Aakash and also asked Akhtar to translate dialogues from English to Hindi.

Interestingly, Akshaye Khanna was already locked for the character of Aakash!

Here's how Akhtar eventually handled the situation.