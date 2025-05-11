Did you know? Aamir signed 'Dil Chahta...' on these conditions
What's the story
Farhan Akhtar, the director of the iconic movie Dil Chahta Hai, recently revealed that Aamir Khan had two specific conditions before he agreed to star in the memorable film.
Speaking at the Waves Summit 2025, the director revealed that Khan wanted to play the role of Aakash and also asked Akhtar to translate dialogues from English to Hindi.
Interestingly, Akshaye Khanna was already locked for the character of Aakash!
Here's how Akhtar eventually handled the situation.
Conditions
'I never thought Aamir would say yes'
Akhtar shared, "I never thought Aamir would say yes, so I never went to him."
"It sounds frivolous and kind of patronizing now, forgive me because that's not my intention, but I went to him eventually because I had no choice."
"And I went with the feeling that he is going to say no, but since I haven't met him, let me go and meet him."
"He said I will do this film, but I have some conditions."
Conditions
Khan's conditions involved dialogue translation and humor
Elaborating on Khan's conditions, Akhtar said, "The dialogues were in English at that time, so he said that you get the dialogue draft in Hindi because right now, you have written it in English."
"I want to know if this humor will work in Hindi."
"He said if I like the Hindi draft, I don't want to play Sid, I want to play Aakash," recalled Akhtar.
Role change
Khanna's willingness to accommodate Khan
Akhtar recalled his conversation with Khanna and shared, "I met Akshaye and I told him 'Aamir is really keen to do the film but he wants to do Aakash.'"
"Akshaye said, 'You came and met me and told me you want me to be Aakash. If you tell me you want me to be Sid, I don't care. I will do any role, but I want to be in this movie."
The iconic movie also features Saif Ali Khan.