What's the story

Over 400 British artists, including Dua Lipa, Sir Ian McKellen, and Sir Elton John, have called on UK PM, Sir Keir Starmer, to strengthen copyright laws to shield creators from Artificial Intelligence.

Their recent open letter cautions that without sufficient safeguards, tech companies could take advantage of creators' work.

The artists' demand centers on an amendment to the Data (Use and Access) Bill, proposed by Baroness Beeban Kidron.