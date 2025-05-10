Protect artists from AI: Dua Lipa, other creators urge Starmer
What's the story
Over 400 British artists, including Dua Lipa, Sir Ian McKellen, and Sir Elton John, have called on UK PM, Sir Keir Starmer, to strengthen copyright laws to shield creators from Artificial Intelligence.
Their recent open letter cautions that without sufficient safeguards, tech companies could take advantage of creators' work.
The artists' demand centers on an amendment to the Data (Use and Access) Bill, proposed by Baroness Beeban Kidron.
Amendment proposal
Call for transparency in AI development
The artists claim that the proposed amendment would force AI creators to reveal when they use copyrighted works to train their models.
This transparency will ensure fair licensing arrangements and safeguard the UK's position as a global creative industries leader.
"Failing to offer this protection would be tantamount to giving away our work," the letter reads.
Cultural impact
Artists' influence on UK culture and economy
The letter highlights the vital contribution of artists in defining the UK's culture and economy.
It reads, "We are wealth creators, we reflect and promote the national stories, we are the innovators of the future, and AI needs us as much as it needs energy and computer skills."
Kazuo Ishiguro, Kate Bush, Robbie Williams, Coldplay, Tom Stoppard, and Richard Curtis have also signed the letter.
Copyright debate
Controversy over copyright rules and AI development
The copyright rules debate comes ahead of an important vote in the House of Lords.
Kidron argues that AI firms must be transparent for the UK to emerge as a global player in the international AI supply chain.
However, not everyone agrees.
Julia Willemyns, co-founder of the Centre for British Progress think tank, warned that such proposals could hurt the UK's competitiveness and directly harm its economy.
Government stance
Government's response to artists' concerns
In light of the increasing outrage, a government spokesperson told the BBC: "We want our creative industries and AI companies to flourish, which is why we're consulting on a package of measures that we hope will work for both sectors."
"We're clear that no changes will be considered unless we are completely satisfied they work for creators," the spokesperson added.