What's the story

The Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) has uploaded a 1983 student diploma film, Subah Subah, on their YouTube channel.

The film stars superstar Aamir Khan in one of his first acting roles.

Khan plays an aspirant of the Indian Military Academy living with his mother and elder sister, while dating a girl.

Karishma, Ajit, Ishrat Khan, and Shubha Khote also star in the film, while Rajat Dholakia is credited for the background score.