'Subah Subah': Where to watch Aamir's 1983 FTII short film
The Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) has uploaded a 1983 student diploma film, Subah Subah, on their YouTube channel.
The film stars superstar Aamir Khan in one of his first acting roles.
Khan plays an aspirant of the Indian Military Academy living with his mother and elder sister, while dating a girl.
Karishma, Ajit, Ishrat Khan, and Shubha Khote also star in the film, while Rajat Dholakia is credited for the background score.
Recognition
FTII highlights Khan's early career milestone
FTII shared on social media, "In 1983, as a young, aspiring actor, he was approached to play a role in 'Subah Subah', a diploma film directed by FTII student Inderjit Bansal."
"Shot at FTII, this film marked an exciting chapter in Aamir's early career, and his talent was already evident!"
"Though not an FTII student, Aamir Khan seized the opportunity, and the rest, as they say, is cinematic history!"
Career progression
Khan's journey to lead roles and Bollywood domination
Khan's stint in Subah Subah honed his acting skills.
This ultimately prepared him for his first lead role in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988).
The film, which was a huge success, became a turning point in Khan's career.
Khan then gripped Bollywood through memorable projects such as Dangal, Ghajini, Dil Chahta Hai, and Lagaan, among others.
He will next be seen in Sitaare Zameen Par.