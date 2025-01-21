Why Akshay Kumar left without shooting 'Bigg Boss 18' finale
What's the story
The grand finale of Bigg Boss 18 saw Aamir Khan attending to promote his son Junaid's upcoming flick Loveyapa, alongside an appearance from Veer Pahariya for his Bollywood debut Sky Force.
But Pahariya wasn't supposed to appear alone, Sky Force lead star Akshay Kumar was set to promote it with Bigg Boss host Salman Khan, too.
So, what happened?
Apparently, Salman arrived late, and Kumar walked off the set as he could wait no longer.
Clarification
'He was not that late': Kumar clarified Khan's tardiness
At a recent press conference in New Delhi, Kumar shed light on his early exit from the Bigg Boss 18 finale.
He said, "I was running late for something. I spoke to Salman and he was stuck with something personal. He told me that he would be late by around 40 minutes. But I had to leave because I had a prior commitment."
"He (Khan) was not that late. I had reached, yeah."
Information
Kumar had 'Jolly LLB 3' trial screening to attend
Kumar added, "So then we spoke about it, and I left, but Veer was there, so he shot with him." A source told HT that Kumar arrived on set around 2:15pm as scheduled but Khan was not present. After waiting for an hour and due to a trial screening of Jolly LLB 3 on his schedule, Kumar decided to leave without shooting for the show.
Show continuation
Ultimately, Pahariya joined Khan to announce first eviction
Despite Kumar's early exit, the show went on with Pahariya joining Khan to announce the first eviction of the grand finale.
It was revealed during the segment that Eisha Singh had been eliminated.
Khan acknowledged Kumar's absence on set due to his tardiness and Kumar's other work commitments, saying "Akki (Kumar) is also in the film. I got a little late, and he had to leave for another function, so he left."
On tardiness
Salman's tardiness came up during Aamir's segment, too
Salman coming late to sets didn't affect his Mujhse Shaadi Karogi co-star alone, but this had annoyed Aamir, too.
During Aamir's promotional segment, Salman himself shared the anecdote from when the two Khans worked on Andaz Apna Apna (1994).
Salman revealed once the shooting was over, Aamir vowed never to work with him again as he was frustrated over his late arrivals on set.
"The thing was, Aamir was doing one film while I was juggling 15 films," Salman explained.