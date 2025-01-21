What's the story

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 18 saw Aamir Khan attending to promote his son Junaid's upcoming flick Loveyapa, alongside an appearance from Veer Pahariya for his Bollywood debut Sky Force.

But Pahariya wasn't supposed to appear alone, Sky Force lead star Akshay Kumar was set to promote it with Bigg Boss host Salman Khan, too.

So, what happened?

Apparently, Salman arrived late, and Kumar walked off the set as he could wait no longer.