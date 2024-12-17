Summarize Simplifying... In short Lawrence Bishnoi, a notorious criminal linked to high-profile crimes including a murder and a shooting incident at a celebrity's home, is rumored to have access to cellphones in Sabarmati Jail, a claim denied by jail authorities.

Despite being in custody since 2015 and under investigation by the Anti-Terrorism Squad and National Investigation Agency, his detention was extended last year.

His family reportedly spends around ₹35-40 lakh annually on his care.

Bishnoi is lodged in Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Jail

Lawrence Bishnoi has access to cellphones in Sabarmati Jail: Aide

What's the story Hashim Baba, an associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has alleged that Bishnoi has access to cell phones inside Sabarmati Central Jail. According to the Indian Express, during a "judicial confession," Baba claimed he received a video call from Bishnoi who showed him two cell phones. Baba further stated that "special arrangements" were made for Bishnoi at the Ahmedabad-based jail.

Sabarmati jail authorities deny allegations

However, these allegations have been refuted by the authorities at Sabarmati Central Jail. Nidhi Thakur, the Superintendent of the jail, asserted that there is "no special arrangement for any inmate." The authorities emphasized their adherence to the jail manual and denied any cellphone access to Bishnoi.

Bishnoi's criminal history and ongoing investigations

Notably, this isn't the first time Bishnoi has been accused of having phones or making calls from prison. The alleged mastermind behind high-profile crimes, including singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder and a shooting incident at actor Salman Khan's residence, Bishnoi has been in custody since 2015. He is currently being investigated by both the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Bishnoi's detention extended, family spends on his care

In August last year, an order from the Union Home Ministry extended his detention without release for another year. Separately, it was reported that Bishnoi's family spends ₹35-40 lakh annually on his care while he is incarcerated. His cousin Ramesh Bishnoi expressed surprise at Lawrence's criminal path, noting he was a law graduate from Punjab University.