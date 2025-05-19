'Jombieland' teaser shows Punjab battling zombies in hilarious desi style
What's the story
The teaser of Jombieland was released on Monday, and it offers a chaotic glimpse into the upcoming zombie comedy film.
Directed by Thaparr, the film introduces a rural village struck by a dangerous virus, turning its people into zombies.
The teaser is packed with rustic landscapes, hilarious jump scares, and characters scrambling to survive.
It ends on a cliffhanger that teases an all-out zombie showdown.
Jombieland is India's first dedicated Punjabi zombie comedy or zom-com.
Teaser
Zombies take over Punjab in wild horror-comedy teaser drop
Actor Kanika Mann is returning to Punjabi cinema with this film.
In a recent interview with IANS, she revealed, "The film is a delightful blend of comedy, horror, action, and romance set in a zombie apocalypse."
She added that the film promises to be an entertaining experience for a wide audience.
Film details
'Jombieland' also stars Binnu Dhillon and Angira Dhar
Starring Mann, Binnu Dhillon, and Angira Dhar, the teaser blends romance, horror, and desi comedy.
With unsuspecting villagers, forbidden love, and zombie mayhem, Jombieland promises to be a genre-bending zom-com arriving in theaters on June 13.
It also features debutant actor-singer G Khan Guri, Dhanveer Singh, and Jassa Dhillon.
The story revolves around Jeeti and Koko, a couple whose love is opposed by their families in the face of the undead menace.