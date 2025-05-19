What's the story

The teaser of Jombieland was released on Monday, and it offers a chaotic glimpse into the upcoming zombie comedy film.

Directed by Thaparr, the film introduces a rural village struck by a dangerous virus, turning its people into zombies.

The teaser is packed with rustic landscapes, hilarious jump scares, and characters scrambling to survive.

It ends on a cliffhanger that teases an all-out zombie showdown.

Jombieland is India's first dedicated Punjabi zombie comedy or zom-com.