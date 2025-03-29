Punjab CM invites farmers for 'respectful dialogue' on May 4
What's the story
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has extended an olive branch to the state's farmers.
This comes after a recent fallout with Samyukt Kisan Morcha leaders over their refusal to cancel a protest scheduled for March 5.
Mann said farmers are always welcome to hold meetings with the government anytime, as their role is crucial in shaping policy.
Meeting details
CM Mann to hear farmers' concerns
The CM said he will meet farmers on May 4 in Chandigarh. Their concerns will be heard "with due respect," he assured.
His commitment came when he was talking to the media at Ghanauri Kalan in Dhuri sub-division, where Mann is the local MLA.
The meeting is expected to provide a platform for open dialogue between the government and the farming community.
Educational achievements
Mann's visit coincides with PTM at School of Eminence
CM Mann made the announcement when he visited the School of Eminence in Dhuri, where he said he is proud of Punjab's education system under his government.
His visit came at the time of a parent-teacher meeting (PTM) at the school.
Newly appointed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab affairs in-charge Manish Sisodia accompanied Mann and lauded efforts to make higher education accessible for underprivileged students.
Budget allocation
Punjab allocates ₹17,000 crore for education
CM Mann revealed that a record budget of ₹ 17,000 crore has been earmarked for education in Punjab.
He also emphasized major developments in the health sector, with 881 mohalla clinics set up in the state.
Sisodia lauded the initiatives and applauded the government's clampdown on drug smugglers.
"This is Badalda (Changing) Punjab," he said.