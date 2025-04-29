What's the story

Joseph Kosinski, known for his work on the blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick, will direct a remake of the iconic 1980s TV series Miami Vice.

Universal Pictures is developing the project with Dan Gilroy, known for Nightcrawler and The Bourne Legacy, adapting the screenplay.

The show starred Don Johnson and Philip Michael Thomas as undercover detectives in South Florida and aired on NBC for five seasons from 1984 to 1989.