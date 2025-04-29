Joseph Kosinski to direct 'Miami Vice' remake after 'Top Gun'
What's the story
Joseph Kosinski, known for his work on the blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick, will direct a remake of the iconic 1980s TV series Miami Vice.
Universal Pictures is developing the project with Dan Gilroy, known for Nightcrawler and The Bourne Legacy, adapting the screenplay.
The show starred Don Johnson and Philip Michael Thomas as undercover detectives in South Florida and aired on NBC for five seasons from 1984 to 1989.
Previous attempt
'Miami Vice' movie: A brief history
The first attempt to adapt Miami Vice into a movie was made back in 2006. Starring Jamie Foxx and Colin Farrell, the movie was directed by Michael Mann, the original series' producer.
Despite becoming a cult favorite over the years, the 2006 movie wasn't a commercial success, grossing $165 million against a reported budget of $135 million.
Dylan Clark, who worked with Kosinski on Oblivion and the Matt Reeves-directed Planet of the Apes series, will produce the Miami Vice remake.
Production details
Kosinski's role in the 'Miami Vice' remake
Along with directing, Kosinski will also produce the Miami Vice remake through his company Monolith.
The cast for the film is yet to be announced.
Sara Scott, Universal's executive VP of production development, will oversee the project for the studio.
Before getting started on the Miami Vice project, Kosinski is directing a UFO conspiracy thriller for Apple. His next feature, a racing drama called F1 and starring Brad Pitt, will debut over the summer.