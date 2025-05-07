What's the story

In the wake of India's Operation Sindoor—a decisive military response to the Pahalgam terror attack—several prominent Indian musicians have publicly expressed their support.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, these artists lauded the armed forces for their precision and bravery.

The operation, which targeted terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), has been hailed as a necessary and swift action by these artists.

They emphasized that the operation focused solely on terrorist camps and spared innocent lives.