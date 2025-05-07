Shaan, Salim, other singers applaud India's bold 'Operation Sindoor'
What's the story
In the wake of India's Operation Sindoor—a decisive military response to the Pahalgam terror attack—several prominent Indian musicians have publicly expressed their support.
Speaking to Hindustan Times, these artists lauded the armed forces for their precision and bravery.
The operation, which targeted terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), has been hailed as a necessary and swift action by these artists.
They emphasized that the operation focused solely on terrorist camps and spared innocent lives.
Shaan's support
'Operation Sindoor was a much-needed response...'
Singer Shaan expressed his pride in the Indian Armed Forces for their swift action against terrorist targets.
Calling Operation Sindoor a "much-needed response" to the "horrific and barbaric" Pahalgam killings, the singer hoped for peace and communal harmony to return to Kashmir and across India.
He ended on a patriotic note, saying, "Jai Hind."
Salim Merchant's view
'I hope we eradicate terrorism in the PoK area'
Composer-singer Salim Merchant highlighted India's sensitivity even when attacked.
He said he was proud that Operation Sindoor only targeted terrorist camps, and spared innocent lives—something which is the opposite of what usually happens in strikes.
"I really hope we manage to eradicate terrorism in the PoK area. This operation showcases how India has zero tolerance when it comes to any harm to humanity."
Amit Trivedi's stance
'Dehshat ka karaara jawaab dena aata hai humein'
Composer-singer Amit Trivedi was also vocal about his support for the government's response to the Pahalgam terror attack.
He wrote, "Finally, we have retaliated, and I love our government for this. Dehshat ka karaara jawaab dena aata hai humein. Aap terror phailaoge toh hum bhi double intensity se retaliate karenge. Game on! (We know how to give a strong answer to terror. If you spread terror, we will retaliate with double the intensity. Game on!)."
Ricky Kej's faith
Ricky Kej expressed full faith in the government
Composer Ricky Kej expressed full faith in the government's response to the Pahalgam terror attack. He described Operation Sindoor as a significant success in that direction.
Kej's statement reflects confidence in the government's decision-making and strategic planning in dealing with terrorism.
Rahul Sharma's perspective
'I am so proud of our brave soldiers...'
Santoor player Rahul Sharma, who belongs to Jammu and Kashmir, was proud of the Indian forces for striking at terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan.
He lamented over how 26 innocent lives were lost in the Pahalgam attack and said those who were behind such attacks needed to be eliminated.
"If war is not a solution, at least those responsible for this attack need to be eliminated. I am so proud of our brave soldiers."
Adnan Sami
Adnan Sami praised 'Operation Sindoor' and hailed Indian forces
Singer Adnan Sami, who became an Indian citizen in 2016, praised Operation Sindoor, which targeted nine terror sites in Pakistan and PoK. "Jai Hind!! #OperationSindoor," he wrote on X.
The Indian Air Force executed the strikes without entering Pakistan's airspace, taking the enemy by surprise.
Singer and TV personality Rahul Vaidya also reacted on social media.
He wrote on Instagram, "May the Almighty guard our armed forces and grant them success to annihilate the terrorists."