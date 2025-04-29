Pakistan defense minister Khawaja Asif's X account blocked in India
What's the story
The Indian government has blocked the X account of Khawaja Asif, Pakistan's Minister of Defense, in the wake of the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.
On Monday, the Indian government had also banned 16 Pakistani YouTube channels with a total of 63 million subscribers for publishing "provocative and communally sensitive content."
Content ban
Channels banned for spreading provocative content
The blocked channels include Dawn News, Irshad Bhatti, SAMAA TV, ARY NEWS, BOL NEWS, Raftar, The Pakistan Reference, Geo News and Samaa Sports.
Other banned channels include GNN, Uzair Cricket and Umar Cheema Exclusive.
Asma Shirazi, Muneeb Farooq, SUNO News, and Razi Naama have also been banned from airing content in India.
Controversial statement
Asif's admission of Pakistan's support for terrorist organizations
In a recent TV interview, Asif had accepted that Pakistan has a history of backing and funding terror outfits.
"We have been doing this dirty work for the US for the past three decades, including the West and the UK," he told Sky News.
In response to the confession, India termed Pakistan a "rogue state" that spreads global terror and disrupts the region.
Diplomatic rebuttal
Military incursion by India imminent: Asif
In another interview, the minister said that a military incursion by India was imminent in the aftermath of the deadly terrorist attack.
"We have reinforced our forces because it is something which is imminent now. So in that situation some strategic decisions have to be taken, so those decisions have been taken," Asif told Reuters.
He stated that India's rhetoric was intensifying and that Pakistan's military had informed the leadership about the possibility of an Indian attack.